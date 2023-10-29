Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $368.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.62 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

