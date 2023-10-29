Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 260,368 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 406.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $264,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

