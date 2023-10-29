Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 64,113 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 199.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

