Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 338,260 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.