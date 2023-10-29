Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,630 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

