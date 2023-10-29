Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,362 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock worth $10,188,557. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

