Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 381 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

V stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

