Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18), reports. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BSVN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $351,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,949.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

