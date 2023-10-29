Barclays Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $133.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

