Barclays Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $180.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

