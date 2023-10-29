Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

