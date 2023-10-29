Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Shares Up 0.2%

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.33. 25,138,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 16,156,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.