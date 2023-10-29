Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $177.56 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.79 or 0.05230136 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,141,054 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,401,054 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

