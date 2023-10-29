Benchmark Trims Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price to $16.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HCSG opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

