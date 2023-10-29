Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 7,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BACA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

