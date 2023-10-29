Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $266.19 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

