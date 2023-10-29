Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $266.19 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $217,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

