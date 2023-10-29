Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading 22.5% Higher

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

