Bird Construction Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The firm has a market cap of C$548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.3545817 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.