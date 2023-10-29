BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.8 %

BJ opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,853 shares of company stock worth $8,390,091. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.