BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as low as $16.77. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 92,130 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

