BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as low as $16.77. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 92,130 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.