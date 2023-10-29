BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $764.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.60. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.