BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %
BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.