Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,811 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

