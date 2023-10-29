BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.78

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as low as C$24.58. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$24.61, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.