Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to 4.95-5.10 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $202,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 758.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

