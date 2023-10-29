Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Lowered to $67.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.