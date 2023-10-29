Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,993 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $668,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $838.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.36 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $856.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $808.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.