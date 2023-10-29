Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$4.21

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

CHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE CHR opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$410.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3902878 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.