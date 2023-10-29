Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $15.92

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

CRDO stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,191,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,187,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,016. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

