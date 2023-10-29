Brokerages Set Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) PT at GBX 649

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($7.95).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Shore Capital raised Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 563.80 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 586.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.82.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

