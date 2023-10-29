Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $37.13

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NSA

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.