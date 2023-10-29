Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $31.00

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vontier Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4,076.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after buying an additional 2,344,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.14 on Friday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

