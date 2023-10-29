CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

CAE opened at C$28.44 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1792605 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

