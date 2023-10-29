Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.88.

Get Calix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calix

Calix Stock Down 3.4 %

Calix stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.52. Calix has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.