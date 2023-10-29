Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$41.04 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.43 and a 12 month high of C$52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

