Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 49,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.