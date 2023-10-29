Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.21 and traded as low as C$13.86. Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.23.

Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

