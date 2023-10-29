CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
