Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

