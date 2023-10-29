Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

