Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Carter’s stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

