Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter's news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

