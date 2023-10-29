Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.95-6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

CRI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

