Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.03. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.