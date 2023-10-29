CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 40,872 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

