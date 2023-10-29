CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, RTT News reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CBRE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

