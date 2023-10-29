Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Stock Price Down 7%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,392,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,665,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Cenntro Electric Group’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

