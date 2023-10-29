Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Stock Price Down 7%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,392,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,665,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
Cenntro Electric Group’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 1st.
About Cenntro Electric Group
Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.
