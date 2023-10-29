Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.48 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.