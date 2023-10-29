Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

